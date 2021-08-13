Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.15% to Rs 46,449 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also high by 0.3% to Rs 62,047 per kg.

In the international market, price of gold remained unchanged at US dollar 1,752.78 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to US dollar 23.19 per ounce while platinum fell 0.2% to US dollar 1,015.90.

‘Higher than expected PPI leads consumer inflation and will send a signal to the policymakers to maintain moderate monetary policy for a longer period. We expect gold prices remain steady, while silver could also find support at lower levels’, Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.