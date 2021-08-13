India issues 4th security alert; US, UK & Germany call back citizens from Afghanistan

Against the backdrop of the raging Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, India on Thursday issued an advisory – its fourth in less than two months – urging its citizens to strictly abide by the steps announced earlier. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated that precautions and security measures outlined in the earlier advisories remain valid and that Indian nationals must follow the guidelines. All Indian nationals and professionals working in Afghanistan were asked to leave immediately by the embassy in its earlier security advisory. The number of Indians in Afghanistan is approximately 1,500.

The number of commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities in Afghanistan has declined as violence has escalated in many parts of the country. ‘Those Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are advised to keep track of the availability of commercial flights and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their temporary home in Afghanistan,’ read the third security advisory from the Indian Embassy in Kabul earlier this week.

In addition to stressing the need for extra precaution, the embassy also mentioned a ‘recent traffic incident’ – a reference to the murder of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui by the Taliban while on duty. ‘Indian media members are therefore advised to take additional security measures to ensure their safety and security when inside Afghanistan, including coordinating interviews and planned coverage with Afghan officials before arrival’ reads the advisory.

In less than a week, the Taliban have captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, the latest being Ghazni on Thursday. Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, a few hours drive away, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days, according to US intelligence. As a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. In addition to India, the US, UK, and Germany also notified their nationals to leave immediately.

The US’ security advisory

On Thursday, the US issued a notice, which is available on the US Embassy website in Kabul, telling its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately on commercial flights. U.S. citizens are urged to leave Afghanistan immediately by using available commercial flight options, according to a notice on the embassy’s website, which explains the mission’s abilities to serve U.S. citizens at this time.

Due to security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is severely limited, according to a notice. The United States ordered its embassy employees in Kabul to leave if their work could be done elsewhere on April 27, citing an increase in violence in the city. When asked whether an evacuation of the embassy is more likely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the embassy’s official position had not changed. Nevertheless, he added, Washington evaluates the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul every day.

SOS to UK citizens

The British embassy in Kabul has also issued an advisory, asking its citizens to inform them of their plans to leave the country. The embassy also tweeted helplines for this purpose. British nationals are reminded that they should call the Embassy at +93 (0) 700 102 000 and select ‘Consular services for British nationals’ immediately to confirm their departure plans. The British Embassy remains open and continues to support the government of Afghanistan.

German advisory

In light of the deteriorating security situation, Germany also urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan on scheduled flights as soon as possible. Foreign Ministry website urges Germans on the ground to take advantage of scheduled flights to leave the country as soon as possible. Germany’s defense minister rejected calls on Monday to send troops back to Afghanistan after insurgents took Kunduz, where German troops had been stationed for a decade.