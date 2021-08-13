India-UAE flights: Air India Express issues updated travel guidelines

Dubai: Air India Express has issued updated travel guidelines for passengers from India.

The budget air carrier informed that all passengers travelling to the UAE from India must carry the following documents:

For holders of residency visas issued in Dubai and travelling to Dubai, passengers must get ‘Return permit for residents outside UAE’ form from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) through: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/ReturnPermitService.aspx

For holders of residency visas issued in other Emirates, they must get the form from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) through https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/registerArrivals

Those with visas issued by organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai can travel to the UAE without GDRFA/ICA approvals.