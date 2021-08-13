Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi simplifies police clearance certificate process

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has simplified the process to get the police clearance certificate (PCC).

‘Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi no longer requires local police clearance certificate (PCC) for the issuance of Indian PCC from Indian service seekers to simplify various procedures related to Consular matters pertaining to Indian expatriates living in the UAE’, the embassy said.

Accordingly, any Indian service seeker who requires an Indian PCC can approach BLS International, the embassy’s outsourced service provider, without the need for a local PCC. This step by the embassy is intended to help Indian service seekers to save money and time, especially in this Covid-19 pandemic situation’, the embassy added.