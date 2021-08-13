J&K: 5 injured in grenade attack on BJP leader’s house

Srinagar: A grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district injured at least five people on Thursday.

The Jammu ADGP confirmed that the grenade attack was carried out by unknown persons on the home of BJP leader Jasbir Singh in the Khandli area of Rajouri.

Meanwhile, four persons, including two security personnel, were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday after the ultras fired upon a BSF convoy. ‘Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam,’ officials said.

Jammu officials told them that the convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu.