Long-time rivals Messi and Ramos meet as PSG teammates, video go viral

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi met for the first time as Paris Saint-Germain teammates during the Argentina star’s first training session since joining the club on Thursday.

In one of the most momentous transfers in football history, Messi departed Barcelona this season due to financial issues with a new deal with the Spanish giants. Messi’s remarkable 17-year stay at Barcelona ended with him winning all of the club’s championships as well as several Ballon d’Or honours.

A video has been posted on the official Instagram profile of PSG showing Messi meeting his new teammates during his first training session.

A few days after returning from vacation, Barcelona announced it could no longer afford to keep the 34-year-old Argentine, opening the door for PSG. Messi has signed a two-season contract in Paris.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Messi said that it’s up to PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino when he plays, but added that he’s had ‘no real training sessions’ for a month.

The Paris Saint-Germain team enjoyed a successful transfer window, obtaining Messi and Ramos on free transfers from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Following the end of their respective contracts, they also roped in Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum and Milan’s Gianluigi Donarumma for free. PSG paid in the region of €60m for the signing of Inter Milan’s wing-back Achraf Hakimi.