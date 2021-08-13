Lookout notice issued against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

The Thane Police have issued a lookout notice against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case, authorities said on Thursday. On July 30, the notice was issued in response to a complaint filed by businessman Ketan Tanna.

According to Thane police sources, lookout notices against additional suspects related to the case would be issued in the near future.

The notice was issued in an extortion case filed on July 30 at the Thane Nagar Police Station by businessman Ketan Tanna against Singh and 27 others. Several additional top police officials were also named in the extortion FIR. The former Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrurti Kadam, Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire are among those named.

Tanna claims that between January 2018 and February 2019, while Param Bir Singh was Thane Police Commissioner, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the AEC office and threatening to implicate him in major criminal cases.

During the inquiry, the investigative team thought it was necessary to issue a lookout notice on Singh, therefore a proposal was forwarded to the appropriate officials.

A lookout notice permits airport immigration authorities to prohibit a person wanted by the police or other law enforcement agency from travelling overseas.