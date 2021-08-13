Manish Malhotra recalls designing for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, says ‘Title track had 18 changes for Rani’

On the 15th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, designer Manish Malhotra recalled the time he worked with director Karan Johar on the star-studded film.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Malhotra penned a lengthy note sharing his experience of working in the film.

‘It’s 15 years to @dharmamovies #kabhialvidanaakehna … Karan and Me from Mumbai to London to NewYork our endless discussions would go on .? The title track the sad song, in the end, had 18 changes for Rani .. every day a change got added? Designing and styling the entire star cast and months in New York is one of my best experiences…,’ he wrote.

Malhotra further added,’ Those days it was only me and my 1 seamster working and would be days of shopping/ fittings/ alterations being on sets and then again shopping all being done with the passion and love for cinema and getting to know Nyc better a city I began to love. @karanjohar. @amitabhbachchan @iamsrk @bachchan @realpz #ranimukerji @rampal72 @kirronkhermp #memoriesforlife #funtimes.’

In a 2006 interview with a leading daily, Manish Malhotra had said, ‘Karan and I bought stuff from brands like Etro, Diesel and Prada from New York. The Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy group also sponsored us, so we got bags from Christian Dior and LV. While the scenes were being shot, I was constantly hunting for one outfit or another.’