Saudi air defences intercept explosives laden drone

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday, the Arab Coalition forces destroyed two other drones. The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that it will take operational measures to deal with the ‘sources of threats’.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.