Security forces neutralise Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized one terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) during an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

‘One terrorist has been killed so far. A complete search of building yet to be completed. Two terrorists of LeT are still trapped. Exchange of fire is underway. Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot’, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

On Thursday, two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by LeT terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.