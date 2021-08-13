Semi-naked body of missing woman found on Goa beach

Goa: A 19-year-old woman’s semi-naked body was found on Calangute beach in Goa on Thursday, a day after her family reported her missing, authorities said.

The post-mortem examination, according to the police, verified drowning as the cause of death while ruling out sexual assault.

Shobit Saksena, North Goa superintendent of police said: ‘The post-mortem report has said she died of drowning and there is no evidence of sexual assault or attack prior to her death so we have ruled out rape or assault. But we are conducting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death.’

Police said as per the missing complaint filed by the woman’s father, the 19-year-old went for work on Wednesday morning and was dropped off at the bus stop where she would board the bus to work. She worked as a saleswoman at a city store. However, when she failed to come home after work, her father reported her missing to the Mapusa police station.

When her body was found washed ashore on the Calangute beach on Thursday morning, police said a preliminary investigation indicated she was the same person who had been reported missing. The body was transferred to a local hospital, where physicians confirmed her dead.

The deceased body was taken for a post-mortem after her relatives identified her. Further probe into the circumstances surrounding her death was on, police added.