Taliban captures Kandahar

Kabul: Taliban militants have captured Kandahar and Herat. In the last one week, the militants had captured 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals.

Taliban controls more than 65% of the country. On August 6, the militants captured the capital of Nimruz province in the south and on August 7, they captured the northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. The next day, Taliban took control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of northern province, Taluqan, the capital of Takhar province and Kunduz. On August 9, they seized Aybak, the capital of the northern province of Samangan and on the following day took control of Farahi in western province and Pul-e-Khumri in central province. The last provincial capital that fell to the Taliban was Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

Meanwhile, the US administration has decided to send 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Britain also said that the country will send 600 troops to support British nationals leaving the country.