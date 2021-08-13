‘There is no question of going with the BJP’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that there was ‘no question of going with the BJP’ in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

‘There is no question of going with the BJP. Two ends of the sea can never unite… As far as other parties (in UP) are considered, it is up to them,’ Owaisi said.

Also Read; ‘Twitter is a biased platform that listens to what government of the day says’: Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad also raised severe criticism against the Yogi Adityanath government. ‘We are confident that Uttar Pradesh will choose us and our candidates will become MLAs in the state. I reiterate that 3-4 lakh people died in UP in the second wave of COVID-19. The laws are being made on the basis of religion. It’s a complete failure in Uttar Pradesh’, Owaisi said.

AIMIM has already announced that it will be contesting from 100 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It has also tied up with OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Vhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.