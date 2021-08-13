‘Twitter is a biased platform that listens to what government of the day says’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused that Twitter is a biased neutral platform. The Congress MP said this as his account was temporarily suspended by the Twitter.

‘It is a biased platform that listens to what government of the day says. By shutting down my Twitter handle, they are interfering in our political process’, said Rahul Gandhi.

‘This is an attack on democratic structure of country. This is not an attack on me’, the Congress leader said,

‘As Indians, are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to Govt to define politics for us’, Rahul Gandhi said.

Twitter had suspended the accounts of Rahul Gandhi and some other Congress leaders for sharing an image of rape victim’s family.

‘We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety’, Twitter spokesperson.