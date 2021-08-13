UP: CM reviews situation in flood-affected districts

Ghazipur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that over 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by flooding and he directed officials to act quickly to help the people. Furthermore, he advised the officials to ensure enough medicines for snakebites and anti-rabies injections. ‘Due to release of water from various dams, over 600 villages in 24 districts of the state are affected by flood. Lakhs of people are facing problems due to this. We are doing everything possible to help people,’ CM Adityanath said after inspecting flooded areas in Ghazipur.

According to him, the flood is man-made, not natural, and the government is working to ensure cattle’s safety and ensure that they have access to fodder. ‘I am inspecting flood-affected districts and reviewing the situation. In Ghazipur, 32 revenue villages are flood-affected. The district administration has been asked to distribute relief material to affected people. The water level of the Ganga is stable and the Irrigation department has been asked to remain alert,’ the chief minister said.

He told reporters in Ballia that directives have been issued to monitor the number of people boarding small boats to prevent any untoward incidents. The chief minister met separately with the administration and the people’s representatives after an aerial survey. Following a review of the flood situation in Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamipur, Varanasi and Ghazipur districts, he arrived in Ballia. After the floods, Chief Minister Adityanath said his government was watching for viral diseases.