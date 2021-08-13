Woman killed, after her 4-year-old son urinates in front of house

New Delhi: On Thursday, police reported that a juvenile had killed a woman after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house in Rohini area, Delhi.

According to police, Savita Rana alias Priya (33) was killed in Aman Vihar area on Wednesday. The killing was reported to police at 11.22 pm. A case was registered at the Aman Vihar police station and an investigation was conducted, a senior police officer said. ‘During the investigation, a juvenile was apprehended. Both the accused and the victim reside nearby in the same locality. An altercation occurred between them over trivial issues,’ said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

A dispute arose between them after Rana’s four-year-old son urinated in front of the house of the accused, the DCP said. Some shop owners had also attempted mediation between the two a few days ago, police said.

As per the police, the juvenile went to Rana’s shop again around 10 pm, but the matter was not resolved and the accused killed her with a razor before fleeing.