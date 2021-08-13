‘You should allow your photo on death certificates too’: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the photograph of PM on vaccination certificates. The Trinamool Congress leader said that Prime Minister’s photograph should be placed on ‘death certificates’ as well.

‘A person may not be your supporter. But you made it mandatory that your photo should be there on Covid-19 vaccine certificates. I may not like you. But even then, I would have to carry this. Where is freedom? Now, you should allow your photo on death certificates too’, Banerjee said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien had urged the Election Commission to issue directives to remove PM’s photograph from vaccination certificates.

‘The photograph along with the message of the prime minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest’, said Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health.