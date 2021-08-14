Covid 19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to visit Kerala on August 16

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will Visit Kerala on Monday, August 16. The Union Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George. Mendaviya will be accompanied by the director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as other senior health officials.

The Union minister is visiting the state to review the Covid-19 situation. Kerala is reporting more than 50% of daily cases in the country. The state reports the highest test positivity rate in the country.

Kerala on Friday reported 20,452 new coronavirus cases and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394.