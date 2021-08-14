Himachal govt makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for entering state

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh state government has made Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for anyone who intends to visit the state from Friday. Visitors are required to show an RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours under the new law.

The state cabinet made this decision on August 10. ‘It was important to implement this decision to protect the lives of the people. The priority of the government is to protect the people from Covid. Anyone entering the state will have to show a minimum of 72 hours old RT-PCR test report. A person who has got both the jabs of covid-19 vaccine can be allowed to enter the state,’ said Rajiv Saizal, the Health Minister of the State.

According to the Health Minister, the decision has been made in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. Tourists who entered the state the day before or are already in the region are taking extra precautions against Covid-19.

As per the State Health Department, 75 percent of the total population has been vaccinated against the Covid so far.