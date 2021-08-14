Mandira returns to work months after husband’s demise, says ‘first day of the rest of my life’

Actress Mandira Bedi tweeted photos of herself on Saturday as she returned to work nearly two months after her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, died.

On Instagram Stories, Mandira Bedi shared a mirror selfie and wrote: ‘Today is the first day of the rest of my life, along with a ‘begin again’ sticker.

In addition, she also posted a selfie on Instagram and added: ‘Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life… And oh so grateful to be healthy and alive..#shukr #beginagain #gratitude.’

Mandira Bedi donned a green saree with a red blouse and nude makeup with smoky eyes on her photo.

As soon as the post being shared, her fans, followers and colleagues showered her with love and praise. Arzoo Govitrikar wrote, ‘Wow,’ and Vidya Malavade commented, ‘Love you M.’

Mandira has been updating followers on her life through social media posts since her husband’s demise. Raj died on June 30 at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack. He directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo.

On the one-month anniversary of his death, Mandira held a ‘pooja’ for him at their home on July 30. She shared a photo of herself and her children, Vir and Tara, seated in front of ‘havan kund,’ and simply captioned it ‘#30th day.’