Military officer kills 3 colleagues before killing himself in Malaysia

Malaysia: A Malaysian air force officer went on a shooting spree on Friday, murdering three comrades before turning the pistol on himself, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a security station on an air force base in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo island, according to police, who are still probing the reason.

An early inquiry revealed that the shooter had snatched firearms from the security post before embarking on a rampage, said Sarawak deputy police commissioner Mancha Anak Ata.

He added that one of the victims attempted to calm him down but was shot in the stomach. The gunman then entered the post and shot two cops, killing them instantly and put the gun to his chin and killed himself.

He stated that the cop who was shot in the stomach died of his injuries at a hospital.

The national Bernama news agency quoted a district police official, Sudirman Kram, as saying that the gunman asked people at the post ‘whether they wanted to live or die.’ Reportedly, the shooter was under a Covid-19 quarantine period.

Due to a growing outbreak, Malaysia has been under lockdown since June 1, with new cases surpassing 20,000 per day. The number of confirmed infections has surpassed 1.3 million, with over 12,000 fatalities.