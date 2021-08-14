Navy cancels tricolor unfurling in Goa

In south Goa, the Navy has cancelled the raising of the national flag at Sao Jacinto Island after residents protested against government activities on the island due to their distrust for the authorities. However, islanders made it clear that they would hoist the Tricolour themselves and were not opposed to the unfurling of the flag.

The Navy said, ‘As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Defense is preparing to raise the national flag at islands across the country between August 13 and 15, 2021′. To support this pan India initiative, a Goa Naval Area team visited islands in Goa, including Sao Jacinto Island. However, the plan at Jacinto Island had to be scrapped due to opposition from the residents. Taking part in this project has been a way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence and instill a sense of patriotism throughout the country.

In the past, the islanders have hoisted the national flag themselves every year, and they are apprehensive about the presence of the Navy, considering their opposition to the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) as well as the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020. ‘We have no objections to the hoisting of the flag. We invited the officers of the Navy who were on the island to join us for flag hoisting on August 15,’ said Dsouza.

Goencho Avaaz’s Viriato Fernandes says islanders have mistrust because the draft CZMP and the Major Port Authority Bill, 2020 places Sao Jacinto under the jurisdiction of the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT). ‘Recently, protests took place against the CZMP. The port boundary and jurisdiction of Sao Jacinto island are shown on the map. As opposed to these port limits, we have been speaking out. The island has religious structures dating back to 1731, and we said it cannot be included within the port limits. As a result, people have become extremely vigilant, and with this increased vigilance, the Navy’s presence made them more suspicious,’ he said.