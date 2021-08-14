Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, tests negative for Covid

Haryana: Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, is suffering from a high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for Covid-19. According to sources close to Neeraj said the javelin thrower has a sore throat, and he is currently down with fever. ‘Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting,’ said the source. World Athletics has listed Neeraj’s historic golden throw in the Tokyo Olympics as one of the 10 most magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the games.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old became the first person from his country to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field. At the Tokyo Olympics, he threw the javelin 87.58m to win gold for his country.

Read also: State govt presents exclusive farm budget, first in TN

‘Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India’s first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra’s profile sky-rocketed,’ the World Athletics website stated.

‘Still processing this feeling,’ Neeraj recently posted. ‘To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever.’