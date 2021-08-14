‘Partition’s pains can never be forgotten’: Prime Minister declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, in the country. The day will be observed to mark the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of the country in 1947.

‘”May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment’, tweeted Prime Minister.

‘Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes a day ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14.