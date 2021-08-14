Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: Delhi police has issued traffic advisory just ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The Police have tightened the security in the national capital. Delhi Police have prohibited the use of para-gliders, hang gliders, para-motors, UAVs, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters etc till August 16.

Delhi police issued two types of passes for the invitees — a triangular and a square pass. Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass, will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort. Ban on movement of goods vehicles on Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge came into effect at midnight on August 14, and will be lifted at 11am on Sunday.

Delhi Traffic Police will close many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am. These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.