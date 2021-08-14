State government extends maternity leave for govt employees

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the period of maternity leave for women government employees to 12 months. The announcement was made by state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan during his budget speech.

Women employees with less than two surviving children will get the leave. The new rule came into effect on July 1st 2021. This was one of the election promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

‘Tamil Nadu provides cash benefits, free vaccination and nutrition supplement for mothers and babies. But several mothers are not able to take care of themselves and their babies because they don’t have time and the longer duration of maternity leave will change this’, said a top government official.

The Tamil Nadu finance Minister also announced that the lumpsum grant paid to the family of a government employee who dies while in service has been increased to Rs. 5 lakhs.