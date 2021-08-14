State govt relaxes weekend lockdown, issues new guidelines

Lucknow: The state government of Uttar Pradesh has relaxed containment measures this weekend, in the light of a drop in Covid-19 cases as well as the approaching third wave of the pandemic.

According to a new order, the Yogi Adityanath government is allowing people to move between 6 am and 10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays, starting today. However, the Sunday lockdown will continue as before to ensure that the state does not completely let down its guard.

Since the Covid-19 situation has improved in the state, the Chief Minister has directed authorities to consider a partial relaxation in the closure of shops and commercial establishments over weekends.

Currently, commercial establishments can operate from 6 am to 10 pm Mondays to Fridays, while the weekend lockdown is in effect.

From August 14, the new order that comes into force permits people to carry out all activities on Saturdays as well. Despite that, the new directive mandates everyone wear a face mask, observe social distancing, and use hand sanitizers.

According to the CM, the government officials should ensure that Covid-appropriate protocols are strictly followed across the state, and no unnecessary congregation will be allowed.

Meanwhile, there has been a surge in cases in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, which has prompted concern for the state government.

According to the state health department, 10 cases have been reported from the district in the past 24 hours, compared to only one or two in the past two weeks.