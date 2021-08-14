Taliban appreciates India for helping Afghan people

Kabul: Taliban has appreciated India for helping the people of Afghanistan and carrying out reconstruction activities in the country. Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen has said this in an interview given to ANI.

‘We appreciate everything that has been done for the people of Afghanistan like dams, national projects, infrastructure and anything that is for the development of Afghanistan, for its reconstruction, for economic prosperity and for the people of Afghanistan’, said Shaheen.

‘They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated,’ said Muhammed Suhail

The Taliban leader also claimed that they had no ties with Pakistan-based terror groups. ‘They are not based on ground realities but on the basis of certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals’, he added.