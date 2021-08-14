Talban bans use of Covid-19 vaccines in East Afghanistan’s Paktia province

Kabul: Taliban has banned Covid-19 vaccine. The insurgents put up a notice at Paktia Regional Hospital. Shamshad News, a regional news channel in Afghanistan has reported this. Taliban captured this region in last week. Earlier, the militants removed Nishan Sahib from a gurudwara in the province.

Meanwhile, videos of Taliban leaders celebrating at the residence of Afghan war lord Abdul Rashid Dostum in Sheberghan of Jowzjan has emerged in the social media. Taliban captured Jowzjan last week.

At present, the militants control around 65% of the country. On August 6, the militants captured the capital of Nimruz province in the south and on August 7, they captured the northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. The next day, Taliban took control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of northern province, Taluqan, the capital of Takhar province and Kunduz. On August 9, they seized Aybak, the capital of the northern province of Samangan and on the following day took control of Farahi in western province and Pul-e-Khumri in central province. Later they captured Faizabad, Kandahar and Herat. Now the militants are heading towards its capital, Kabul.