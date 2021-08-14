Twitter India head transferred to US

Mumbai: Twitter India has transferred its India head Manish Maheshwari to US. Twitter Vice President Japan and Asia Pacific Yu Sasamoto said that Maheshwari will move to the US as Senior Director (Revenue Strategy and Operations) and focus on new markets in his new role.

‘Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,’ Yu Sasamoto said.

Also Read: ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ trends on Twitter after her leaked pics from Parched go viral

Maheshwari was the CEO of Network18 Digital. He has also worked with organizations including Flipkart and P&G.

In June, a FIR was registered against Maheshwari and some others in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime that went viral on social media.