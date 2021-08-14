Woman and her lover arrested for ‘killing’ 3-year-old son in Gujarat

Gujarat: A young woman and her male accomplice were detained on Friday in the Shaher Kotda district of Ahmedabad’s old city for reportedly murdering her three-year-old kid by giving him ’embalming powder,’ a preservative used to keep dead bodies from rotting in mortuaries. Feeding a fluid version of embalming powder to a human can cause serious harm to the body.

Jyoti Parmar, a resident of Ratilalni Chaali near Naroda road in Ahmedabad and a native of Palanpur in Banaskantha, was detained along with her friend and accomplice Bhupendra alias Bharat Parmar, also of Palanpur in Banaskantha, police said.

Jyoti is a homemaker who is married to Ajay Parmar, an employee at a bangle store in Ahmedabad and the couple have a 3-year-old boy named Yuvi. Meanwhile, Bharat worked as an outsourced employee in the civil hospital’s morgue and post mortem department in Palanpur.

According to the police, Jyoti took her son Yuvi out of the house on August 6 and claimed to have taken him to a civic hospital in Asarwa for treating a fever. However, when Jyoti and Yuvi came back home at 4 pm, her in-laws discovered the boy unconscious and sent him to Sharda Hospital in the city. Yuvi died the same night and a post mortem investigation on August 8 identified poisoning as the cause of death.

Authorities said that Jyoti confessed her crime of murdering the kid, to her husband and other family members.

‘Around one and a half years ago, I got to know that my wife was having an affair with a man named Bharat Parmar. That time my wife apologized to me. On August 6, my wife took my son outside claiming that she is taking him to civil hospital as he was having a fever. When she came back, my father asked about the status of my son, but she kept quiet while my son laid on the bed unconscious,’ Ajay said in his complaint.

Also Read: ‘Medal of Excellence’ for UP inspector who got infant’s rapist convicted in 34 days

It further added, ‘After my son died and the PM report showed poisoning, she confessed that she was called by Bharat on August 6 morning and the duo fed poison to my child. She told me that she was finding Yuvi a hindrance to her love relationship with Bharat.’

A senior police official stated, ‘Bharat on August 6, had brought a powder medicine with himself which is used to prevent the dead body from rotting in the mortuary. On August 6 morning, he invited Jyoti and Yuvi to his room. The duo then mixed the powder in milk and biscuits and fed the child. Both accused have been arrested.’