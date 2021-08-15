20 killed in fuel truck explosion

Beirut: At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar, Lebanon. The cause of the explosion is not clear.
‘Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area’, said the Lebanese Red Cross.
The Akkar explosion comes less than two weeks after Lebanon marked the first anniversary of a blast at the Beirut port last summer that killed more than 200 people.
??Major Incident??: 22 teams from the #Lebanese_Red_Cross are responding to an explosion of a fuel tanker in #Akkar. Our teams are working on transporting the wounded and the dead bodies to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Yg0vVTTDBX
— Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 15, 2021
