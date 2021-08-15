‘All Sainik Schools will now be open for girls’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. Prime Minister announced this during his Independence Day speech.

‘Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik schools in the country will also be open for the daughters of the country’, said Prime Minister.

Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Currently, there are 33 Sainik schools in the country. The aim of establishing Sainik schools was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.