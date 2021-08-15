‘BJP is the most dangerous threat to the idea of India’: Sitaram Yechury

Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party may join hands with Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the national level to fight against BJP. The CPM leader ruled out the possibility of allying with Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

‘No other political party can be compared to BJP which is trying to destroy the Constitution of the country … BJP as the most dangerous threat to the idea of India’, said Yechury.

‘There is no question of joining hands with TMC because of the contradiction on the ground. The TMC attacks our workers at the ground level. Why are there attacks on the red party volunteers and people who demand that vaccination be done impartially? If such things happen, there will be resistance. However, nationally we have already identified BJP as the main enemy and no party can be compared with it. Nationally we will continue our participation in the unity of secular opposition parties’, added the CPM leader.

Both the TMC supremo and I had joined various opposition meetings where I had prepared the opposition draft and she had signed it. In Kerala we are fighting against the Congress but at the national level we are fighting against the BJP. So political decisions are taken based on concrete situations’, he said.