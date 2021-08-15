Delhi government introduces ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ in schools

New Delhi: Delhi government has launched ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ in government schools in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

‘We kept teaching Physics, Chemistry, Math for 70 years, no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. I am delighted that the curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instill patriotism in young minds’, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had announced the vision of the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.

‘When we started working on the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ two years ago, we did not know how it would be and how it would happen. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process. We have learnt a lot during its pilot and will continue to learn more with time’, he said.

The ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ will be rolled out from September 27. On Saturday, the SCERT director presented a copy of the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ Framework to Chief Minister Kejriwal.