India-UAE Flights: Etihad Airways announces new travel protocols for passengers

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways issued new travel guidelines for passengers. As per the new guideline, all unvaccinated passengers will have to be in quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi. The new rule came to effect on August 15.

Passengers coming from the countries included in the green-list are exempted from this.

Also Read: Emirates Airline announces new extension of flight suspension

Below is the list of ‘Green List’ countries issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on July 31:

>> Albania

>> Armenia

>> Australia

>> Austria

>> Bahrain

>> Belgium

>> Brunei

>> Bulgaria

>> Canada

>> China

>> Czech Republic

>> Germany

>> Hong Kong

>> Hungary

>> Israel

>> Italy

>> Maldives

>> Mauritius

>> Moldova

>> New Zealand

>> Poland

>> Romania

>> Saudi Arabia

>> Serbia

>> Seychelles

>> Singapore

>> South Korea

>> Switzerland

>> Taiwan

>> Ukraine

>> United States of America