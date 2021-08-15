‘Mass rape’- by competing armed groups in Congo: UN

The UN has expressed concern over pervasive, systematic sexual assault in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming that armed factions are committing mass rape in the African country.

People fleeing in the DR Congo’s Tanganyika Province have disclosed horrifying stories of ‘mass rape’ of the armed groups, said UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

The agency is ‘gravely concerned about incidents of widespread and systematic sexual violence against Congolese women and girls,’ spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

‘In just the past two weeks, humanitarian partners in the Kongolo and Mbulula health zones, have recorded 243 incidents of rape, 48 of which involved minors, in 12 different villages. The attacks are reportedly being carried out by rival armed groups competing to maintain control over mining areas — especially gold mines — and as retaliation against government-led military operations,’ Mantoo stated.

‘Civilians find themselves trapped in the middle of intense confrontations between different groups – our staff has heard horrific testimonies of extreme violence. Forcibly displaced persons have accused armed groups of carrying out mass rape as women attempt to flee their homes,’ Mantoo further said.

Armed gangs had kidnapped women and girls to serve as sex slaves, according to Mantoo, and ransoms had been sought from families to set them free.

As per the United Nations, about 310,000 people have been relocated to Tanganyika Province due to instability and violence.