‘Rhea was called a witch last year, now she’s most the desirable woman’: Filmaker Rumy Jafry

Rumy Jafry, who directed star Rhea Chakraborty in the film Chehre, has expressed his admiration for people who stood up for her after Sushant Singh Rajput died and she was thrust into the spotlight. Chehre, which has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, might have been harmed if it had been published last year, he said.

Rumy Jafry stated in an interview that Rhea Chakraborty’s rebranding as the ‘most desirable woman’ barely a year after being labelled a ‘witch’ demonstrates how the public’s perception of her has shifted.

Speaking to a leading daily, he said: ‘I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy. I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it been released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest. Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the ‘most desirable woman’. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year.’

Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, was arrested for allegedly buying narcotics for him and spent over a month in jail before being released on bond. Sushant’s family has accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his assets, which she has denied.

Also Read: ‘We’re talking about innocent kids’: Kareena Kapoor on son Jeh’s name controversy

‘Rhea is a great human being. She comes from a good family. When you will see her in Chehre, you will see how good an actor she is. She has a very different role in the movie. She has done complete justice to the role,’ Rumy shared.

Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the major roles, will be released in theatres on August 27.