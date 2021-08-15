State government announces reopening date of schools, colleges

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has decided to reopen educational institutions from September 1st , 2021. The state government has issued SOPs on reopening of colleges and educational institutes.

‘Taking a big decision in the interest of students today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to open schools, colleges and coaching institutes from 1st September 2021. At present, all schools from class 9 to class 12 will open with 50% capacity. The Education Department will issue a detailed guideline in this regard soon’, tweeted School Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra.

Regular teaching activities from class 1 to 8 will be conducted through online mode only till further orders. All teaching and non-teaching staff will have to compulsorily take at least one dose of vaccine at least 14 days before entering schools. Also, for attending classes, all students must submit a written permission form their parents.