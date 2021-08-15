State govt bans Muharram processions

Lucknow: The state Govt of UP has asked the dist authorities not to allow any religious processions during Muharram, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and security concerns.

‘Tazias’ will not be publicly installed. Nevertheless, they can be set up at home, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, in directives issued to district magistrates, senior police superintendents, and other senior officials.

‘Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no permission should be granted to take out any processions/’Tazias’,’ the order said. In addition, officials were instructed to speak to religious leaders to ensure strict compliance with the order. According to the statement, there will be adequate police presence in sensitive areas and containment zones.

Additionally, the order urged officials to remain vigilant against anti-social elements who may try to disrupt communal harmony and terrorists who may target ordinary citizens. ‘Special attention should be paid to anti-social elements and those spreading rumours. Checking should be conducted at public places like railway stations, bus stations and religious places. Social media should be routinely monitored and appropriate action should be taken in case an objectionable post is found. The post must be blocked. Special alertness must be maintained as the possibility of increased sensitivity due to Muharram occurring in the month of Shravan cannot be ruled out,’ it said.