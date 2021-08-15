Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude jolts Haiti, more than 300 killed

Haiti: At least 304 people died and 1800 people were injured or missing as a strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency in the country.

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 12km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud at a depth of 10km. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was of 7.6 magnitude, while Cuba’s seismological centre said it registered a magnitude of 7.4.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized an immediate U.S. response to the earthquake and named Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, coordinator of the effort.

Haiti was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a magnitude 7.1 quake that damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 200,000 people.