Taliban captures Mazar-e-Sharif

Kabul: Taliban insurgents had captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province and the fourth-largest city in Afghanistan. ‘The Taliban have taken control of Mazar-I-Sharif. All security forces have left Mazar city’, said Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban seized a town south of Kabul that is one of the gateways to the capital. Taliban now controls 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces and more than 65% of the total territory.

Also Read: We hoist the national flag on August 15 and ‘unfurl’ it on January 26: Know why

On August 6, the Taliban captured the capital of Nimruz province in the south and on August 7, they captured the northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. The next day, Taliban took control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of northern province, Taluqan, the capital of Takhar province and Kunduz. On August 9, they seized Aybak, the capital of the northern province of Samangan and on the following day took control of Farahi in western province and Pul-e-Khumri in central province. Later they captured Faizabad, Kandahar and Herat. Now the militants are heading towards its capital, Kabul.