Trinamool Congress leader shot dead, five arrested

Aug 15, 2021, 11:12 am IST

Kolkata: Ranajoy Kumar Shrivastava, chief of the Hindi cell of  ruling Trinamool Congress’ youth wing was shot dead by unidentified goons near Sandhya Cinema on B T Road in Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district. The West Bengal police arrested five persons in relation with this.

As per police, some unidentified people stopped Shrivastava while he was returning  home and hurled bombs and fired a few rounds at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died on the way while being shifted to another hospital.

TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the killing, while the BJP claimed that the murder was a fallout of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

