Unmarried Indian women don’t indulge in sexual activities just for fun: MP HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday stated that India is a conservative country in which unmarried women do not engage in sexual acts for enjoyment until they are certain of marriage.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar made the remarks while rejecting a rape suspect’s bail application, stating that India has not yet reached a point where unmarried girls engage in sexual acts with boys for enjoyment.

‘India is a conservative society, it has not yet reached such level of civilization where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it, unless the same is backed by some future promise/assurance of marriage and to prove her point, it is not necessary every time for a victim to try to commit suicide as in the present case,’ a report quoted the judge as saying.

The Court was considering a case in which the suspect was accused of rape after pledging marriage. The complaint was filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (Rape) and 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or persuading a woman to marry) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused’s lawyer claimed that the lady was not a juvenile at the time the offence was committed and the physical closeness was consensual.

The State, on the other hand, alleged that the accused had been raping the girl under the guise of marriage since October 2018, but then claimed that he was already married.