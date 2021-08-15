‘We are in favor of unity of non-BJP, democratic, secular parties in the interest of the country’: Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that the party is in favour of a national-level alliance with the Congress. In an editorial written on its mouthpiece, ‘Jago Bangla’, the ruling party in West Bengal has said that it is expecting to make alliance with non-BJP parties ‘in the interest of the country’.

‘We are never talking about an alliance other than the Congress. We need to identify why the Congress has not been able to fight [polls] properly or what needs to be done to fill the gaps in alliance-chemistry [in the past]’, the editorial said.

‘We are in favor of unity of non-BJP, democratic, secular parties in the interest of the country. Our leader Mamata Banerjee went to [Congress interim chief] Sonia Gandhi’s house in Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi was also there. Our anti-BJP stance is established inside and outside Parliament. We want unity in certain principles or methods. Suddenly if someone calls us up on the phone and says that we are organising a march, join in…. That will not work in the case of TMC’, said the editorial.