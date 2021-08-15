‘We don’t know for what purpose the laws are made.’: Chief Justice NV Ramana

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed his concerns over the falling standard of debates in the Indian Parliament. The CJI said that current situation was ‘a sorry state of affairs’ and that there was no ‘clarity on laws’.

‘There’s no clarity in the laws. We don’t know for what purpose the laws are made. It’s creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience and loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public. This is what happens if intellectuals and professionals like lawyers aren’t there in Houses’, Chief Justice Ramana said while addressing a programme hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association to mark the 75th Independence Day.

‘We have seen in the independence struggle — it was led by all lawyers. Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Pandit Nehru – all were from the legal community. They have sacrificed a lot, including their profession, property and family. They led the movement and got independence for this country’, he added.

‘If you see the debates which used to take place in the Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive and they used to debate any legislation, which they were making. Now, a sorry state of affairs. We see the legislations — a lot of gaps, a lot of ambiguity in making laws. Earlier different laws used to be discussed and elaborated in the parliament. So the burden of the courts while interpreting or implementing the law is less. The legislative part was clear with respect to what they wanted to tell us. Why they are making such a legislation. Now we see the legislation with in a sorry state of affairs. Now we see legislations with lot of gaps, and lot of ambiguity in making laws. There is no clarity in laws. We don’t know for what purpose are the laws being made which is creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience and loss to the government and inconvenience to the public’, said CJI.