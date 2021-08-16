Body of Army helicopter pilot found in J&K dam nearly two weeks after crash

The body of one of the two pilots of the tragic Army chopper crash, was retrieved on Sunday from the Ranjit Sagar lake, while the hunt for the second pilot continues.

‘Mortal remains of Lt Col AS Baath retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m at 1819 hours from the Ranjit Sagar lake. Efforts to retrieve mortal remains of the second pilot continue,’ stated an Army officer.

On August 3, the Army Aviation’s weaponized advanced lightweight helicopter and two pilots were lost in a reservoir near the Punjab-Jammu border. Within minutes of taking flight from the Pathankot cantonment, the helicopter crashed.

For the past two weeks, the military forces, along with the NDRF, SDRF and state police forces, have been searching the 25-kilometer-long, 8-kilometer-wide and 500-foot-deep reservoir.

Also Read: Third COVID-19 wave might not be as severe as the second wave: AIIMS chief

Due to the muddiness of the water caused by the rainy season, the underwater operation was difficult as visibility below 50 meters was near zero, which hampered the accuracy of sonars and other sensors.

The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered last week at a depth of approximately 80 metres.