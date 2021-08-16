Calcutta University secures 2nd Rank in ARWU Rankings, Mamata congratulates teachers, staff, students

New Delhi: On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all teachers, staff and students of Calcutta University for securing second place in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

Banerjee wrote on Twitter, ‘Extremely pleased to share that the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top ranking universities in India! Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff, and our dear students.’

Calcutta University notified that the Shanghai Ranking – Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 2021 has rated Calcutta University as the best university in India. ‘Among all the Universities and Institutes in the country, the University of Calcutta is second only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science. This success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of our brilliant members of faculty, our dedicated researchers, our sincere non-teaching colleagues as well as our bright students,’ the notification read.