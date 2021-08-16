Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Mumbai: Price of precious metals-silver and gold- slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures fell to 46935 per 10 gram. Silver futures slipped to Rs 62726 per kg. On Friday, gold had risen about Rs 600 per 10 gram while silver had jumped Rs 1,350 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose by 0.18% to US dollar 1816.7 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver plunged 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per.