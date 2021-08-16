Deeply worried for women in Afghanistan, says Malala Yousafzai

London: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed her worries over Taliban taking over Afghanistan. The activist said that she is worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates living in Afghanistan.

‘We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians’, tweeted Malala Yousafzai.

Malala was shot by Taliban terrorists for violating their orders and campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban terrorists had entered Kabul. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country.